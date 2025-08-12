West wants to use AI to maintain its world hegemony — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Western countries want to monopolize artificial intelligence in the hope of maintaining their slipping hegemony in the information space, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Expert news outlet.

"The emergence of a multipolar world and the appearance of new, truly independent, and sovereign centers of power frighten the West, which clings to its slipping hegemony. They obviously hope to take advantage of the transition to a new technological order and, by monopolizing AI technologies, usher in an era of ‘AI-neocolonialism'," she said.

The diplomat added that these "efforts" by the West require additional disinformation efforts on their part, "which they are enthusiastically engaged in." "Hence the constant attempts to discredit not only our country, but also BRICS, our partners, countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America," Zakharova emphasized.

According to the spokeswoman, the most effective weapon against disinformation is truth and facts. She noted that Russia uses all available means, both traditional and new, as tools for this purpose.

"For example, we are utilizing the possibilities of digital diplomacy. In this area, the Russian Foreign Ministry is a world leader. With the help of our digital network, ministry accounts, foreign missions, and Russian diplomats, we convey truthful and objective information about our country. We can reach audiences in even the most remote countries. The truth breaks through censorship and blocking," the diplomat emphasized.

"In Western countries today, there is a huge demand for reliable information and different points of view," Zakharova concluded.