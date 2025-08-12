Ukraine increases attacks ahead of Putin-Trump summit, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army almost doubled attacks on Russian regions in the past week amid preparations for a Russia-US summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Ukraine responded to reports of preparations for a Russia-US summit by sharply increasing attacks on residential areas and civilian facilities in Russia. At the beginning of last week, the Ukrainian armed forces were constantly targeting civilian facilities in about 50 populated localities, but after news came of preparations for the talks, the number of settlements under Ukrainian fire rose to about 130 (138 on Saturday and 128 on Sunday)," he specified.

According to Miroshnik, the majority of Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets were reported in the Belgorod, Kursk and Kherson regions.

A total of 22 people were killed in Ukrainian strikes in the past week, while 105, including six children, suffered injuries, Miroshnik added.

US President Donald Trump announced on August 8 that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov confirmed later that the meeting was scheduled to be held in Alaska next Friday. According to him, the leaders will focus on options for a long-term peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place in Russia, Ushakov added.