Moscow's arms control moves calculated, not escalatory — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. All Moscow’s decisions in the field of arms control are well-reasoned and are not acts of escalation in and of themselves, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Things are changing so fast now; it was impossible to imagine this just a few years ago. [US] impetuousness in certain decisions doesn’t help anything either. Of course, it is an additional complicating factor," he pointed out, when asked if the current US administration could be described as acting impulsively.

"However, as far as we are concerned, there is no impetuousness. We demonstrate consistency, firmness, composure, cold calculation and in-depth option analysis. We will make every effort not to raise the stakes deliberately. In this field, it’s impossible to give in to emotions as we need to be very responsible and act so that the odds of a positive outcome increase instead of declining," Ryabkov emphasized.