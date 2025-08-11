MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Ukraine's intelligence network is in crisis, partly due to a reduction in Western financial aid, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

"In 2024 alone, Russian FSB units thwarted 110 terrorist attacks, eliminated 45 terrorist cells, and detained over 1,000 individuals involved in terrorism. Of course, most terrorist attacks in Russia are thwarted before they are carried out. The Ukrainian special services' agent network is in crisis," a FSB officer said. According to him, the lack of trained agents and reduced financial aid from Western partners have impacted the Ukrainian Security Service's (SBU) activities in Russia.

The FSB also reported that since the beginning of 2025, Ukrainian special services have increasingly been using Russian citizens as suicide bombers to carry out sabotage and terrorist acts. This allows the Ukrainian special services to eliminate unwanted witnesses while avoiding paying them the promised reward.