NATO military infrastructure in Albania expanding — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. In recent years, the territory of Albania has seen an expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance’s military infrastructure, Russian Ambassador to Albania Alexey Zaitsev said in an interview with TASS.

"In recent years, there has been an expansion of NATO’s military infrastructure in the Balkans in general, and in Albania in particular. Among such developments is the opening in March 2024 of a NATO tactical airbase in the city of Kucove (Central Albania). Work is also under way to modernize transport and maritime infrastructure, including for the needs of NATO’s Combined Naval Forces," the diplomat stated.

As the ambassador noted, the Russian side has repeatedly drawn the attention of NATO member states, including Albania, to the need to build an equal and indivisible security architecture in Eurasia. "We believe that implementing Russia’s flagship initiative, the Greater Eurasian Partnership as a framework for common development, stability, peace, and prosperity, is ideally suited to this objective," he stressed.

According to the diplomat, the core of this initiative could be formed by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as other regional platforms, initiatives, and organizations in the fields of economic development and security.

The Greater Eurasian Partnership is an initiative put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his 2015 Address to the Federal Assembly. It envisions the creation of a broad integration framework across the Eurasian continent. At its foundation is the promotion of a just, multipolar world order, grounded in equal and mutually beneficial economic cooperation.