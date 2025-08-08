MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about details of his August 6 meeting with visiting US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"Bearing in mind the privileged strategic partnership character of Russian-Indian relations, Vladimir Putin shared key results of his talks with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on August 6," it said.

"The prime minister thanked [the Russian leader] for this information and reiterated India’s firm position in favor of a political and diplomatic settlement of the situation around Ukraine," the Kremlin added.

Earlier in the day, Putin shared details of his meeting with Witkoff with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Wiktivv visited Russia on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio described his talks with Putin as productive.