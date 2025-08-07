Russian senator hopes Putin's meeting with Trump will be more productive than with Biden

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov expressed hope that the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump will be more positive and productive than the talks with former US President Joe Biden held in Geneva in 2021.

"This meeting should bring some positive result, so that it does not work like in 2021 when Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin met with Biden. Our President stated his position, Biden nodded, and that was all the results of the meeting. I think that this meeting will be more positive, productive, and thoughtful. This meeting should crown a certain stage that we have passed since Mr. Trump returned to the White House," the senator said on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Earlier, the Russian leader's aide Yury Ushakov said that Russia and the United States had brokered an agreement on a meeting between the presidents of the two countries in the coming days, and work on the summit has now begun.