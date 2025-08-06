Russia biggest proponent of peace in Ukraine, but wants lasting peace — lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin want peace in the conflict with Ukraine more than anyone else, but it must be a lasting peace, a lawmaker said.

"Of course, Russia, Putin, and Russian civil society all want peace. But we want lasting peace; we want peace that ensures long-term security," Adalby Shkhagoshev, deputy head of the United Russia faction and member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Corruption Control, said at a press conference in Moscow.

He noted that this concerns the protection of Russian citizens, the security of Russia's borders, and Russia’s global security. The lawmaker added that Russia's position on these issues remains unchanged. "It is easy for the US to understand Russia's position, which has remained unchanged for three and a half years," Shkhagoshev emphasized.