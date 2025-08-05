The Hague's transfer of weapons from US to Kiev fuels conflict — Russian embassy

THE HAGUE, August 5. /TASS/. The Netherlands’ decision to purchase American weapons for 500 million euros and transfer them to Kiev will only contribute to the continuation of the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian embassy in The Hague has told TASS.

"We consider the recent decision of the Netherlands to buy and transfer American weapons to the Kiev regime as another measure to prolong the hostilities in Ukraine. This will not lead to any end to the conflict, but, on the contrary, will contribute to its continuation," the embassy said. It also emphasized that financing the supply of weapons from the US to Ukraine "will be a heavy burden" on European taxpayers.

On August 4, Dutch Acting Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans revealed that the Netherlands would be the first NATO country to deliver a package of US weapons to Kiev, valued at 500 million euros. The aid will primarily consist of air defense systems such as Patriot. This delivery is part of the new US mechanism for prioritizing weapons supplies to Ukraine - the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) - launched on July 14 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Under PURL, NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from US stockpiles.