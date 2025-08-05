FSB detains Russian citizen for plotting to kill defense facility chief

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained a Russian citizen involved in preparations for the assassination of a defense facility’s chief, the agency said in a statement.

"The Federal Security Service has disrupted the illegal activities of an individual who committed high treason by aiding a foreign government," the statement reads.

According to the FSB, the Russian citizen established secret cooperation with a member of a pro-Ukrainian terrorist organization banned in Russia, who ordered him "to travel to the Trubchevsky District of the Bryansk Region to receive a parcel dropped from a drone, containing firearms and explosives that were supposed to be used for the assassination of the director general of a defense facility in the city of Belgorod." The perpetrator was detained while trying to carry out the plan.

The investigation department of the FSB branch in the Bryansk Region launched a criminal case based on Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code ("High Treason in the form of Actions Directed Against Russia’s Security"). Operational, search and investigative activities are underway.

The FSB stressed that "all those who agree to aid the enemy will be identified, prosecuted and face the harsh punishment they deserve."