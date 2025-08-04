Russia protests remarks by German ambassador in Japan over Southern Kurils

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. A protest has been filed with the German embassy over remarks by the German ambassador to Japan, which cast doubt on Russia's sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Southern Kuril Islands, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

"On August 4, a strong protest was filed with the German embassy in Moscow in connection with unacceptable statements made on July 25 by Germany’s ambassador to Japan Petra Sigmund, which cast doubt over Russia's sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Southern Kuril Islands and thus constitute a blatant encroachment on the territorial integrity of Russia," the Foreign Ministry noted.

It emphasized that the Southern Kuril Islands were transferred to Russia on legal grounds following the results of World War II, as enshrined in post-war agreements between the Allied powers, as well as the UN Charter. "Russian sovereignty over them is indisputable," the Foreign Ministry said. "The German side has been informed that support for the legally insignificant territorial claims expressed by Tokyo, the roots of which are in the revanchist interpretation of the results of World War II, is especially blasphemous in the year when progressive humanity celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War over Nazi Germany and its satellites, the defeat of militaristic Japan and the end of World War II," the Foreign Ministry added.