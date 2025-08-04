Russia exposes illegal gunsmiths in 51 regions

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had exposed 157 illegal gunsmiths and 62 underground workshops in 51 regions of the country.

"In May-June, illegal activities were curt short of 157 people from 51 regions engaged in illegal arms turnover, as well as restoration of combat characteristics of civilian arms in underground workshops and their sales," it said.

268 domestic and foreign firearms have been confiscated, including four machineguns, 27 assault rifles, 11 submachineguns, 94 pistols and revolvers, 134 rifles, carbines and guns, two grenade launchers, 21 artillery shells, 92 grenades, 15 electric detonators, over 140 kg of explosives, and over 34 thousand of various-caliber cartridges. The activities of 62 underground workshops that upgraded weapons and made munitions were cut short.

Illegal gunsmiths were exposed in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sevastopol, the republics of Adygeya, Altai, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Karelia, Crimea, Mary-El, North Ossetia-Alania, Khakassia, Karachai-Cherkessia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as Transbaikalia, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk, Primorye, Stavropol, Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Voronezh, Volgograd, Zaporozhye, Irkutsk, Kaliningrad, Kaluga, Kemerovo, Kurgan, Kursk, Leningrad, Lipetsk, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Orenburg, Pskov, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Sverdlovsk, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tomsk, Tula, Kherson, Chelyabinsk, Yaroslavl, and Jewish regions.

The work to expose illegal gunsmiths continues, the FSB said.