Medvedev reacts to Trump’s criticism of his remarks

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said that US President Donald Trump responded to his remarks in an agitated way and emphasized that Russia will continue pursuing its own path.

"About Trump's threats against me on his personal 'Truth' social media network, which he's banned in our country. If some words from the former president of Russia trigger such a nervous reaction from the high-and-mighty president of the United States, then Russia is doing everything right and will continue to proceed along its own path," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The exchange broke out following another Trump’s "ultimatum." The American president said that the US will impose about 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the Ukrainian settlement within 50 days. He later shortened the deadline to 10 days.

Following this, Medvedev urged Trump to keep in mind that "Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran," while "each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war." Later, Trump wrote that Medvedev must "watch his words" as he is entering "very dangerous territory."