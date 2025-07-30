NATO seeks to gain foothold in South Caucasus for hostile purposes — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance seeks to gain a foothold in the South Caucasus in order to use the region’s potential for geopolitical confrontation with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"NATO as a whole and its individual member states have for years been trying to gain a foothold in the South Caucasus," she pointed out. "What is the bloc’s goal? I think it’s clear: the goal is to use the capacities and resources of the countries of the region in the interests of the collective West, particularly when it comes to geopolitical confrontation with our country," Zakharova noted.

However, she pointed out that the Westerners did not want "equal relations with anyone in the post-Soviet space; they just want to take the resources, set countries against one another, set it all on fire and behave in a way typical of colonizers, enslavers and imperialists."

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman expressed hope that the countries of the region, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, would realize the risks that might emerge if the situation deteriorated due to their closer interaction with NATO. "Everyone knows full well how this will end: wherever the North Atlantic Alliance arrives, confrontation is promoted, military tensions rise and words like peace and stability fall by the wayside," Zakharova emphasized.