Kremlin takes note of Trump’s statement about 10-day deadline for sanctions

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin has taken note of US President Donald Trump’s recent threats to impose sanctions on Moscow but does not plan to give detailed comments, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"I cannot tell you anything more at this point. Yes, we take all these statements into account," he noted, when asked if the Kremlin would react to the US leader’s remarks.

On July 14, Trump said that the US would impose tariffs of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners unless an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict was achieved within 50 days. Later, he reduced the deadline to ten days. Peskov confirmed earlier that the Kremlin was aware of Trump’s statements about shortening his deadline for resolving the conflict in Ukraine and not being interested in communication at the highest level.