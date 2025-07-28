Head of cultural center calls Russian leader’s visit to China catalyst for interaction

BEIJING, July 28. /TASS/. The upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China will spark another wave of increased cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, Tatyana Urzhumtseva, head of the Chinese office of Russia's agency for international humanitarian cooperation and director of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing, told TASS.

"Putin's visit will undoubtedly trigger a surge in cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Russia and China," she said.

The Russian leader’s visit to China coincides with the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people's victory over the Japanese invaders, which reflects the high level and special nature of Moscow-Beijing relations, Urzhumtseva said. This will also allow the Russian Cultural Center in China to ramp up its activities, she added.

"It's like an endorsement, a trend-setting stimulus in public relations," she noted. "New enthusiasts will visit us, which is the key thing. In the future, tomorrow and beyond, they will return to us as old friends."

Guests of the Russian Cultural Center in China always feel that "its doors are open to them," Urzhumtseva said. "They can immerse into Russian culture and art, and the range of activities will only expand. For example, we plan to hold Russian cooking classes, which will be broadcast across China. We will showcase the products used during these classes as Russian or related to Russia."

Russian cultural events gain momentum

According to Urzhumtseva, the events at the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing are gaining popularity. "The house is always full, with everything booked up in about 30 minutes after we announce the opening of the registration," she said. "We really focus on the younger generation and plan to organize more youth events."

Urzhumtseva said such activities can be seen as part of the so-called people-to-people diplomacy that plays a big role in fostering ties between Russia and China. Setting up and running joint projects goes way faster if the people involved have experience of studying in Russia or good knowledge of the country.

"An increasing number of young Chinese people go to Russia for studying. Likewise, Russian students are coming to China," she added. Each has their own reasons: some want to have a great career, but it would be difficult to build one in an unfriendly country; some want to hone their language skills, and others are just curious about the culture. We help them build normal human relations, pave the way for partnerships, and deal with work issues quickly at every level."

The more issues are resolved in this way, the fewer problems arise for summit diplomacy, Urzhumtseva pointed out. She highlighted the importance of learning the Russian and Chinese languages and creating opportunities to apply those skills in practice.

"We reviewed statistics on the number of the Chinese language learners in Russia about five years ago. At that time, 80,000 people were proficient in Chinese to varying degrees," said the head of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing. "However, only 20% of them actually worked in their field. Of course, studying Chinese as a hobby is great, but we should not forget that Chinese, along with Russian, is a high demand language in business, politics, education, and the arts."

"Today, when the world is torn apart because of stereotypes, when misunderstanding gives rise to conflicts, language remains the greatest tool to promote peace. Russian and Chinese serve as a ‘double key’ to Eurasia," Urzhumtseva stressed.

Preserving memories of past generations: why is it essential?

Bilateral relations of Russia and China remain at an unprecedentedly high level these days. This is evidenced by the active interaction of the Russian and Chinese sides, not only at the top and governmental levels, but also among the general public. "Joint events and mutual visits are being held with great passion," Urzhumtseva pointed out. "People are taking the initiative, which is a good thing. Of course, we support such events, including various exhibitions and festivals."

Urzhumtseva called the events "diverse and interesting for both the elderly and the young." Russia-China events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Second World War and the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression help people get a better understanding of both past and present events and offer both nations a chance to learn more about their history, she noted.

"We begin to look at our history differently after learning about it from the experience of our families, grandparents, and parents. Events like this help bring back the memory of the people, which cannot be twisted, erased, and therefore remolded," she explained. "This is the foundation from whence we can follow the chosen path, the cornerstone for building partner relations, preventing a political vacuum and finding a solution based on the resources we have."

Urzhumtseva stressed that holding joint events helps to develop mutual trust. "It lets us move forward and reach new heights. It is like support that everyone needs," she said.

Pragmatic component of cooperation

Urzhumtseva noted that Russia and China boast large markets in which goods and services are in mutually high demand. She expressed confidence that future Russian-Chinese cooperation will not be tied exclusively to energy resources and agricultural products.

"We are exploring other areas, including the field of advanced technologies, such as high-tech medicine," Urzhumtseva said. "This is an equally-based partnership where technology, scientific potential, ideas, and methods are brought into play. We will definitely make some discoveries together for the benefit of all."

The director of the Russian Cultural Center in China as well mentioned the promising fields of design, materials science, and construction. "For example, I know by experience that Russia can provide China with top-notch concrete: thanks to its unique qualities, its surface is translucent. You can enjoy the rising or setting sun through a wall made of this material," she specified.

The service sector will play an ever-increasing role in the Russian-Chinese cooperation along with trade and industry sectors, Urzhumtseva believes. "It also offers great opportunities for interaction and experience sharing, though the concept of comfort in both countries may in some way vary. We are talking about tourism, medicine, and education," she added.

Russia purchases a diverse range of products from China, while the latter is increasing its imports of Russian goods, Urzhumtseva noted, adding that with the growing practical cooperation between the two countries, they are becoming closer and getting to know each other better, which brings new ways to make their partnership even stronger.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in late August or early September to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Second World War and the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. On September 3, a large-scale military parade showcasing China's military equipment that is domestically produced and in active service will be held in Beijing.