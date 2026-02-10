Russia's foreign trade surplus falls by 8.17% to $139.3 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade surplus totaled $139.3 bln in January-December 2025, falling by 8.17% compared with the same period in 2024, the Federal Customs Service of Russia said.

Exports of goods from Russia decreased by $16.2 bln to $418.3 bln, while imports declined by $3.8 bln to $279 bln.

As a result, Russia’s total foreign trade turnover in January-December 2025 fell by 2.79% year-on-year to $697.3 bln.

Exports to European countries fell by 16.5% to $57.4 bln, while imports declined by 1.1% to $72.3 bln. Exports to Asian countries decreased by 1% to $326 bln, and imports dropped by 2.7% to $185.9 bln. Exports to African states fell by 6.5% to $22.7 bln, whereas imports rose by 26.1% to $4.4 bln. Supplies to countries in North and South America increased by 1.4% to $12.1 bln, with imports growing by 10.3% to $16.3 bln.

Mineral products accounted for the largest share in the structure of Russia’s exports during the reporting period at $225.3 bln (down 14.8%). The second-largest category was metals and metal products, with exports rising by 17.4% to $74.7 bln. Agricultural products ranked third at $40.9 bln (down 4.1%).

The largest category of Russia’s imports was machinery, equipment and transport vehicles. In 2025, this indicator decreased by 7.7% to $135.6 bln. It was followed by chemical products (up 3.8% to $55.5 bln) and agricultural products (up 15% to $43.4 bln).