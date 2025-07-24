Germany on ‘slippery slope’ with support for Kiev — Russian envoy to Berlin

BERLIN, July 24. /TASS/. Germany is heading down a slippery slope in its military support for Kiev, and responsibility for any potential consequences lies with its leadership, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev in an interview with TASS.

"As we know, the new German government no longer intends to disclose the specifics of weapons supplied to Kiev, allegedly to ‘avoid assisting Moscow,’" he noted. "In this context, we are observing calls from Berlin urging the Ukrainian army to strike deep into Russian territory, along with promises to provide Ukraine with comprehensive assistance in the supply and production of long-range weapons capable of inflicting maximum damage on our country," the ambassador said.

He also commented on suggestions that Germany’s actions supposedly do not make it a party to the conflict. "It’s a slippery slope," the diplomat stated. "Whether Germany will be considered a party to the conflict or not is a decision for the Russian leadership to make, based on an assessment of Berlin’s specific steps," he added. "It has been repeatedly emphasized that the use of weapons like the Taurus [cruise missiles] would require direct involvement of Bundeswehr personnel in preparing and executing strikes on targets within Russian territory. By doing so, the German leadership assumes responsibility for any potential consequences of such actions," Nechayev stressed.

"The one thing [Berlin’s] policy of unrestrained arming of Kiev with weapons and military equipment does not contribute to is a swift end to the Ukrainian conflict," he asserted. "The West’s intention of resolving all issues through force, ultimatums, and new packages of illegitimate sanctions only leads the situation into a deadlock, decreasing the possibility of a political-diplomatic solution. The terms of such a solution are well known," the Russian ambassador concluded.