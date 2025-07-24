MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine have achieved tangible results during their three rounds of negotiations in Istanbul, but Kiev needs to address the root causes of the conflict to resolve the crisis of statehood in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

"Indeed, the three rounds of negotiations that were held despite the moaning, wailing, screaming, grunting and other disjointed sounds from Kiev were marked by concrete actions. Of course, there was an exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of Ukrainian citizens and military personnel were handed over to the Ukrainian side despite its agitation," Zakharova said.

At the same time, large-scale issues of Ukraine's statehood "must surely be resolved by looking at the root causes of what happened to Ukraine and accepting that the Ukrainian side should carry out a full-scale evaluation of the events and their consequences that led to the current situation," the diplomat noted.

"The belief that foreign countries will help them like always and that they will shine forth once they receive more money and weapons is wishful thinking," Zakharova emphasized.

"The preservation of statehood is not determined by another round of consultations or negotiations, it hinges on a reality-based approach to the situation, on the establishment of a sovereign, independent state in the interests of the indigenous people," the diplomat said. "Not the emissaries sent there or those who receive grants and pursue alien and foreign policies, but those who have lived there since time immemorial, creating national products, shaping culture, and, so to speak, performing feats in the name of their own country. It is in the interests of these people that independent, sovereign political planning should be carried out."

This would be a "way out of the situation," which is said to be Ukraine losing its statehood. "This is where we need to start. And this, in fact, pretty much covers the main reasons for the crisis we are talking about," she added.

The Ukrainian authorities must ensure that people are free to speak their native language, preserve their cultural heritage, voice differing opinions, and practice their faith without fear — without the threat of being expelled from their church or even their home the very next day after attending a service, the Russian diplomat stressed. "This is where the solution begins — not in the illusion of a magic wand that will fix everything at once," she concluded.

Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

On July 23, Moscow and Kiev held the third round of direct talks on the Ukraine settlement in Istanbul. Before a collective meeting, delegation heads, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, held a one-on-one conversation. The collective meeting lasted about 40 minutes during which the sides discussed the positions outlined in draft memoranda.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to exchange not only servicemen but also civilians. Russia proposed to Ukraine to create three online working groups to resolve political, military and humanitarian issues. Additionally, Moscow offered to return another 3,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to the Kiev regime and to resume brief humanitarian pauses on the line of engagement in order to collect those killed and injured.

Moscow and Kiev are expected to make a decision on the fourth round of talks after all new agreements are implemented, Medinsky said.