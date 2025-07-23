Russia, Ukraine complete second exchange of POWs — head of Russian delegation

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. The second, unprecedentedly large exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine has been completed, Vladimir Medinsky, Russian Presidential Aide and head of the Russian delegation, said after the third round of negotiations with Ukraine.

"Currently, the exchange of the last batches of approximately 250 prisoners of war from each side is being completed on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. Thus, the second unprecedentedly large exchange of about 1,200 people has been completed," he said.

The current meeting of representatives of Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul was the third and lasted about 40 minutes.

At the first round on May 16 the delegations agreed to exchange prisoners of war under a "1,000 to 1,000" formula and draft memoranda on overcoming the crisis.

At the second meeting on June 2, the parties exchanged the draft memoranda, and agreed to exchange seriously wounded prisoners of war and the bodies of the dead. Moscow also handed over several thousand bodies of the dead to Kiev.