Russian air defenses down 16 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have shot down 16 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On-duty air defenses destroyed 16 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 - 5:00 p.m. GMT) on July 23. Eight drones were downed over the Black Sea and another eight over Crimea," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, air defenses shot down a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone over Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region at about 2:30 p.m. Moscow time.