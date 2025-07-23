Heads of Russian, Ukrainian delegations hold one-on-one meeting at Ciragan Palace

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. The heads of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov, are holding a one-on-one meeting at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, a source told TASS.

"The heads of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are holding a bilateral meeting at the Ciragan Palace. It’s a one-on-one meeting," the source said.

A TASS source said earlier that the two countries’ delegations had already arrived at the venue of talks; however, journalists did not see their arrival.