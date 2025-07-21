Russian envoy says Global South incensed by plans to make OPCW dance to West’s tune

THE HAGUE, July 21. /TASS/. Countries in the Global South that are members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons are feeling annoyed that the West is working to make the organization serve its geopolitical interests, Russia's envoy to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said in an interview with TASS.

"The OPCW is now in a deep crisis, which is instigated by a narrow group of countries that are determined to reformat the organization to serve their geopolitical interests. Nevertheless, there is growing irritation about this state of affairs among delegations from the Global South," he said.

According to the diplomat, the developing member countries of the OPCW are tired of the West's pointed disregard for the mandate of this international group and the opinion of partners, and they are calling for a return to honest dialogue and engagement in various areas.

Tarabrin said he believes that at the upcoming 30th session of the OPCW's Conference of States Parties in November Western countries will continue to pursue their policy of turning this organization into a mechanism for exerting pressure on the governments of the countries that have fallen out of their favor.

"I don't think it will be possible to overcome the contradictions that have been building up over years during one single event," he said.

According to the envoy, Russia and other states parties to the OPCW will continue to fight to restore the technical nature of the organization and bring its activities back within strictly outlined international legal framework. Tarabrin said much will also depend on the OPCW's next director-general, whose candidacy is to be approved at the upcoming conference, and his ability to stick to the course toward independence and prevent the destruction of the organization's foundations.