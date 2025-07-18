Russia says EU’s 18th package of sanctions not to have desired effect

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. The EU’s newest sanctions package will only hurt Europe’s economies, the Russian Permanent Mission to the EU said.

"The European Union has churned out another, 18th, ‘package’ of illegitimate restrictive measures. In this case, the word ‘labored’ is not just a figure of speech, but actually reflects the grueling process, to which the EU member states condemn themselves every time in the vain hope of dealing a ‘crushing blow’ to the Russian economy. Once again, we have to admit that all such efforts are doomed to failure. Not only will they not have the expected effect, but they will continue to worsen the already deplorable state of the EU economy itself," the Russian mission said in a statement.

It stressed that the restrictions imposed on imports from third countries of petroleum products produced from Russian oil "will inevitably lead to an increase in fuel prices on the EU market." This will lead to a "further decline in the competitiveness of the European economy." "Another absurd example is bringing the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines, which were blown up in September 2022, under the EU sanctions after the EU obediently swallowed this unprecedented sabotage and tried to sweep its investigation under the carpet," the Russian mission said.

They also noted that "amid the prolonged stagnation and bad budget problems, experts have started talking about the real threat of bankruptcy of France, the second-largest economy in the EU," and that "public debt and budget deficits are at a critically high level" in a number of community states.

Earlier, the EU adopted the 18th package of sanctions aimed at the oil and banking sectors of the Russian economy. It includes a ban on the EU countries from purchasing petroleum products made from Russian oil if they are not produced in the US, Great Britain and Canada, and also introduced restrictions against the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines, three of the four strands of which were destroyed by sabotage.

The EU also announced a "lowering of the ceiling on the Russian oil prices," from $60 to $47.6 per barrel, and added 105 tankers to its blacklist that transport Russian oil under market contracts, ignoring attempts to set a price ceiling. The EU also banned European financial institutions from any transactions with 23 Russian banks previously disconnected from SWIFT and extended these restrictions to 22 more banks.