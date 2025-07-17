MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia must fully respond to the actions on behalf the West, and if necessary, launch preemptive strikes, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"The West’s treacherous nature and its warped sense of superiority are still evident. And we should therefore act accordingly, responding in full or even delivering preemptive strikes if need be," Medvedev said in response to questions from TASS on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Potsdam Conference.

He mentioned this, commenting on the fact that the decisions of the Potsdam Conference were violated by the former allies of the USSR in the anti-Hitler coalition.

According to Medvedev, Russia has learned the lessons of Potsdam and no longer has any illusions about relations with the West.

