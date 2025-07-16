Russia closely monitors issue of long-range arms supplies to Kiev regime — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Moscow is closely following the discussion about supplying the Kiev regime with long-range weapons and tracking all reports on the matter, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, replying to a question by TASS.

"This topic is certainly near the top of the agenda. Of course, we are very closely tracking all reports on the matter," the Kremlin official said

On July 14, US President Donald Trump made a scheduled statement on the Ukrainian settlement. In the presence of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US leader said that he was "disappointed" in Russia and its president as well as announced his decision to continue supplying weapons and military hardware to the Kiev regime if Europe foots the bill with NATO coordination.