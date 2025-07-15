Kremlin finds Trump’s latest remarks serious, says will need time to analyze his rhetoric

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin has taken note of US President Donald Trump’s statement on Monday about military aid supplies to Kiev and will thoroughly analyze his rhetoric, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"The latest statements from the US president are very serious. Something in them concerns President [Vladimir] Putin personally," Peskov said. "We will certainly need time to analyze the rhetoric from Washington," he added.

On July 14, Trump revealed his statement on resolving the Ukraine conflict. At a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US leader said he was "disappointed" with Russia and personally President Vladimir Putin. He also announced sending more US weapons and military aid to Kiev to be purchased by European nations with coordination from NATO.

The US president also threatened "tariffs of about 100%" against Russia and its trade partners "if we don’t have a deal in 50 days."