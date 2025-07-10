No consular access yet to detained Russian basketball player Kasatkin, embassy says

PARIS, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in France is working to resolve the situation around Russian basketball player Daniil Kasatkin, who was arrested in Paris on June 21, but it has so far not been granted consular access to him, the diplomatic mission told TASS in a statement.

"We have requested consular access to the detainee, but unfortunately, despite steps being taken, we have not been granted it yet, due to the French position," the embassy said adding that they expect Paris to comply with its international obligations.

"This is not an isolated instance of the embassy being delayed consular access to a Russian national, and the diplomatic mission has notified the French Foreign Ministry about that," the embassy said in a comment.

Earlier, French lawyer Frederic Belo, lead attorney for Kasatkin, told TASS that amid his client's pending extradition to the United States, the defense had not even received a warrant for his arrest. The lawyer expressed confidence that Kasatkin will be found innocent on all charges.

Kasatkin was arrested at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport at the request of US authorities on June 23. He is suspected of being part of a hacker group that carried out ransomware attacks targeting US businesses and federal agencies.

Belo appealed to a Paris court that Kasatkin should be released on his own recognizance, guaranteeing that he would stay in the country and not flee his bail, but the court was not moved, ruling on July 9 to keep him in custody.