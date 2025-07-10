Russia comes to see US ‘sanctions endeavors’ as routine — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Washington’s "sanctions endeavors" against Russia surprise no one, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"In Washington, they go ahead with these sanctions endeavors, let’s call them, which cannot be ignored. However, the threats of more sanctions have in fact become routine for us. This is certainly an important aspect but not the crucial one. We know how to resist sanctions," he noted.

The senior diplomat pointed out that amid years of sanctions, Russia has adapted by strengthening its domestic industries, making it possible "to largely meet certain needs through import substitution efforts." "This is the reason why many of our industries are growing," Ryabkov added.

"We will continue this work, and as a foreign policy agency, we will do our best to create conditions for sustainable domestic development," the Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized.