Lavrov, top Chinese diplomat oppose NATO’s plans to militarize Asia-Pacific region

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi have opposed NATO’s intention to militarize the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following their meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events in Kuala Lumpur.

"Russia and China are united in opposing actions and initiatives aimed at militarizing the region, including attempts to introduce NATO-standard military infrastructure," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties thoroughly discussed issues related to cooperation within ASEAN amid increased activities by some countries seeking to create narrow-bloc military and political alliances designed to undermine the ASEAN-centered system of maintaining security and stability in the region.

"The parties exchanged assessments of efforts to resolve a number of regional and international issues, as well as bilateral cooperation within the United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Group of 20 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum," the ministry added.

The Russian and Chinese foreign ministers commended the development of political dialogue and practical cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as the system of international relations experiences high instability. "The conversation, which confirmed that the two countries share similar or the same approaches to the issues under discussion, took place in a friendly atmosphere of trust, typical for Russia-China strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.