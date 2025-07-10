Russian Deputy Foreign Minister weighs in on possible new US duties

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov believes that potential new US duties of 500% against Russia's trading partners will require analysis and consideration, but will not significantly change the situation.

"We think that in conditions where more than 30,000 restrictive measures have been adopted against Russia, the possible emergence of some new element in the form of what you mentioned (the introduction of a 500% duty against Russia's trading partners - TASS), of course, will require additional analysis and consideration, but will not alter the picture radically," the deputy minister said, answering a corresponding question.

"We know how to work in these circumstances, we will continue to move along our independent, sovereign and forward-moving path," Ryabkov said.

He noted that the activities of certain US senators raise concern, since they are aimed at disrupting the basis for normal interaction, which means that they are harmful to the US itself.

Earlier, US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican from South Carolina, included in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists) said that the US would introduce 500% duties on countries that are Russia's trading partners and do not provide support to Ukraine.