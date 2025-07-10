Russia reports production of chemical warfare agents in Ukraine — envoy to OPCW

THE HAGUE, July 10. /TASS/. Russia has recorded evidence of Kiev’s use of chemical warfare agents and the presence of a network for their large-scale production in Ukraine, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Vladimir Tarabrin said.

"The situation involving the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine is deeply alarming. <…> The Russian side has documented not only the deployment of toxic chemicals and warfare agents by Ukrainian forces but also the existence of a network for their mass production in Ukraine," the Russian envoy said, addressing the 109th session of the OPCW Executive Council. According to him, Russia has requested technical assistance from the OPCW after discovering improvised explosive devices containing toxic chemicals in areas retaken from Ukrainian forces.

Also, Russia resolutely opposes attempts to use the OPCW as an instrument of pressure and a platform for settling political scores, Tarabrin added. "We call on all member countries to strictly honor their commitments in line with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and respect the organization and its technical mandate. Using the OPCW as a means of pressure or any broad interpretation of CWC provisions are categorically inadmissible," he stated.

Finally, Russia supports efforts toward effectively enforcing provisions under Article 11 of the CWC on international cooperation for peaceful purposes, while the application of unilateral restrictions under the guise of export controls is inconsistent with the spirit and letter of the Convention, Tarabrin concluded.

The 109th session of the OPCW Executive Council is being held in The Hague on July 7-11.