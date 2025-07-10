US did not request agrement on its new ambassador to Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. There is still no confirmation regarding the candidacy of the US ambassador to Russia and Washington has not yet requested an agrement for the new envoy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"They did not submit an agrement request, there is still no clarity," Ryabkov told reporters.

On June 27, the US Embassy announced that its head Lynne Tracy had completed her work in Russia and would soon leave the country.

Tracy was nominated as the American ambassador to Russia in December 2022 under the administration of former US President Joe Biden, and became the first woman in history to head the American diplomatic mission in Russia. Tracy arrived in Moscow on January 26, 2023, and assumed her duties on January 30.