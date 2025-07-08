Russia still awaiting Ukraine's proposal on dates for next round of direct talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia is still waiting for Ukraine to propose dates for the next round of direct talks between the two countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a press briefing.

"As the president said last week, we are waiting for a Ukrainian proposal for possible dates. As soon as dates are agreed – and we hope that it will be done – we will make an announcement," Peskov noted.

Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of talks in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2. Following the discussions, both parties agreed to carry out a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap, including an exchange of all sick service members and soldiers under the age of 25 — at least 1,000 individuals from each side.