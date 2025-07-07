Russia protests to Sweden over attack on trade mission in Stockholm — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires on Monday and expressed a strong protest over the drone attack on Russia’s trade mission in Stockholm, the ministry said in a statement.

"On July 7, Sweden’s Charge d’Affaires in Russia, J. Cederberg, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry. Moscow lodged a firm protest with the Swedish side over another unidentified drone attack on Russia’s trade mission in Stockholm on the night of July 5, during which a container of paint was dropped on the mission’s premises," the statement reads.

"We demanded that the Swedish authorities strictly comply with their obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and called for comprehensive measures to identify the perpetrators responsible for the ongoing attacks on Russian foreign institutions in Sweden and bring them to justice," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to TASS, Sweden’s charge d’affaires was summoned to the Foreign Ministry by 2 p.m. Moscow time (11 a.m. GMT) and stayed at the premises for about 15 minutes.

On July 5, the Russian trade mission in Sweden reported yet another attack, in which a drone dropped a bag of paint on the site. Similar attacks on the Russian embassy and trade mission have been ongoing for more than a year.