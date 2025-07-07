Kremlin congratulates Zyuganov on re-election as head of Communist Party

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The presidential administration has congratulated Gennady Zyuganov on his re-election as chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party. There is nothing unusual about the participation of Kremlin officials at party events, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We naturally congratulate Zyuganov on his re-election," Peskov told a press briefing. "That is the decision made by party members: [the Communist Party of the Russian Federation is] a party with its own internal procedures and traditions."

When asked about the presence of Sergey Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the presidential administration, at the 19th Congress of the Communist Party, Peskov noted that "this is not the first time. Representatives of the administration regularly attend the congresses of Russia’s major political parties, this is standard practice."

Zyuganov was unanimously re-elected at the Communist Party congress on July 5.