Russian authorities saw Trump's threats to impose tariffs on BRICS countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian authorities saw statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the possible introduction of additional 10% tariffs on countries supporting the BRICS policy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We actually noticed such statements by President Trump," he said, responding to the corresponding question.

Earlier, Trump warned that additional 10% tariffs would be applied to countries backing the BRICS policy, with no exceptions. He announced this via a post on the Truth Social platform.