Putin, Trump did not discuss halted weapons supplies to Kiev

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The topic of halted weapons supplies by Washington to Kiev was not covered today in the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said at the briefing.

"This topic is rather broadly discussed in mass media in recent days, hours. However, this topic was not addressed during the held conversation," the official said.

The Politico newspaper said earlier, citing sources, that the US Department of Defense suspended supplies of air defense weapons and precisions munitions to Ukraine due to the shortage in stores.