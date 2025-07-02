EU's militaristic trajectory poses threat to Russia — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. As the European Union evolves into a military alliance a la NATO, Russia must stay vigilant and prepare itself to respond to this threat, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

In a broadcast by the Rossiya-24 TV channel, he noted that the European Union is morphing from a peaceful project into "something resembling a very aggressive military bloc." "This is being shaped not only by decisions to provide it with additional military capabilities to develop the military-industrial complex but also in terms of its entire philosophy," Grushko asserted.

"This is ideological, and that bothers us a lot because we would indeed have to deal with a new military organization which harbors aggressive intentions against Russia and develops its military strategy and organization accordingly, fosters military opportunities which directly create threats to us against which we have to defend. And we will do so," the senior Russian diplomat emphasized.

That said, Grushko expressed doubts that Brussels’ plans would result in the emergence of an "independent NATO." "One must keep in mind that the US controls NATO and NATO controls the European Union. If you read all strategic documents passed jointly by NATO and the EU, <...> they postulate the European Union’s subordinate role with regard to NATO. That is, NATO formulates the tasks, and the European Union carries them out," he continued. "So it is very hard to separate the European Union and NATO," Grushko concluded.