NATO keeps tight grip over 'subordinate' EU — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The EU will not be able to claim any kind of independence as long as NATO exists in its current form, where it remains in a position of power over the European Union, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

"It is important to keep in mind that the US controls NATO, and NATO controls the EU," the senior diplomat pointed out. "And I do not see any possibility for the Europeans to even think about their independence until NATO is reformed," he added.

Grushko pointed out that NATO and the EU's strategic documents "enshrine the EU's subordinate role with regard to NATO." "NATO sets the agenda, and the EU carries it out," the deputy foreign minister explained. According to him, "NATO even formulates tasks for military construction in the eastern flank with the EU's participation and implements concrete measures through the EU’s legal mechanisms." "This includes road construction, bridge certification, supply routes, gas pipelines, and other infrastructure for military needs," the diplomat listed. That is why, according to him, "it is becoming more and more difficult to tell the EU apart from NATO."

"Whose nuclear weapons are in Europe? America’s. Who commands NATO forces in Europe? An American. This is the reality," Grushko pointed out. According to him, "the US maintains a principled approach to controlling the Europeans."

The deputy foreign minister pointed out that "large-scale EU rearmament programs are mostly carried out through mass procurement in the US." The diplomat recalled the statement by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, who noted that, during the Ukrainian crisis, European countries purchased military equipment and arms from the US worth over 250 billion dollars, including 21 billion in 2024 alone. "The US military-industrial complex is receiving billions of dollars. What’s more, it’s clear that the EU's reliance on US arms supplies will only increase," Grushko emphasized. He added that most of Europe’s aviation is made up of US technologies. "Then what independence are we talking about?" the senior diplomat pointed out.