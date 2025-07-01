THE HAGUE, July 1. /TASS/. Russian experts will study the June 26 report of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the alleged discovery of poisonous substances in the combat zone in Ukraine, Russia’s permanent mission to the organization told TASS.

"The other day the OPCW Technical Secretariat issued its third report in which it confirmed the presence of substance CS gas (chlorobenzalmalononitrile - TASS) in some alleged trophies seized by the Ukrainians. Our experts will thoroughly study it and give an appropriate assessment," the mission emphasized.

The Russian diplomats also pointed out that the OPCW reports on Ukraine had no real basis and misled the world community.

"How is Ukraine's request for technical assistance under the Chemical Weapons Convention <...> related to the transfer of photo and video materials, interviewing witnesses and conducting investigative actions?" the mission pointed out. The diplomats specified that, according to the document's provisions, technical assistance includes only an assessment of incidents involving chemicals and does not imply an investigation. The OPCW Technical Secretariat does not have the mandate to conduct such investigations. Against this backdrop, the mission emphasized that the investigative actions the organization is conducting in Ukraine and the results of the reports submitted mislead the states parties to the OPCW and the international community.

At the same time, the mission noted that the OPCW Technical Secretariat completely ignored Russian information on violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention by Ukrainian nationalists.

"The OPCW Technical Secretariat completely ignores Russian data on violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention by Ukrainian nationalists. During this entire period, it has never once asked us for additional explanations or clarifications regarding the materials we have officially submitted in this regard," the Russian diplomats emphasized.

According to the report, the Kiev regime invited OPCW experts to assess the incident, which allegedly took place in February 2025 in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. At the same time, the experts were given samples collected exclusively by the Ukrainian side, including grenade parts, drone components, soil, and vegetation allegedly found near the trenches. The samples were sent to two laboratories selected by OPCW Director General Fernando Arias. The experts concluded that all the submitted samples allegedly contained traces of CS, a tear gas that cannot be used for military purposes under the Chemical Weapons Convention.