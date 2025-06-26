Israeli-Iranian conflict can be considered 'a thing of the past' — Putin

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized at the Eurasian Economic Forum that the Israeli-Iranian conflict is now a thing of the past and the door for the EAEU to foster relations with all Middle Eastern nations was open.

"In May, a free trade agreement with Iran came into force," Putin noted. "Thankfully, the situation in the Middle East is stabilizing. The longstanding conflict between Israel and Iran is, thanks to God's grace, now behind us."

He concluded by stating, "This development paves the way for us to cultivate closer ties with all countries across the region."

The Russian leader highlighted the EAEU's preferential agreements with Vietnam, Singapore, and Serbia, as well as ongoing preparations for an economic cooperation agreement with the UAE. "Work continues to strengthen integration mechanisms and to elevate the authority and influence of the EAEU on the international stage," Putin emphasized. He reaffirmed that the association remains open to collaboration with all interested foreign partners. "Mutually beneficial relationships with countries across Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America are actively advancing," he stated. Additionally, Putin noted efforts to bolster engagement with multilateral organizations, specifically mentioning BRICS, the CIS, the SCO, ASEAN, and the African Union.