Putin to set off for two-day visit to Belarus, attend EAEU forum

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday is leaving for a two-day visit to Belarus where he will attend the Eurasian Economic Forum and a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The EAEU, which unites Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, marks its 10th anniversary this year.

The Russian leader will speak at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum and will have brief meetings with the EAEU leaders on the forum’s sidelines, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

Putin visits Belarus quite frequently. Thus, he visited Minsk 11 times in 2024 alone. On May 23, he held official talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko where they discussed issues of security and nuclear drills involving the Belarusian military.

Putin also visited Minsk in early December 2024 when Minsk hosted a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on the 25th anniversary of this integration association.