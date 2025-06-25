Russia welcomes Middle East ceasefire, hopes it holds — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. What’s most important now in the Middle East conflict is that the parties have reached a truce, one which Russia hopes will be lasting, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"The main thing now is that the parties have reached a truce. We can only welcome this, because, at least for a while, the retaliatory strikes have stopped. Each blow becomes retaliatory. The situation is escalating. Now it has been suspended," Ushakov said, when asked whether Russia had a grasp of the damage caused by US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

"We hope that this will continue for a long time and will not lead to another escalation of the situation."

On the Middle East conflict

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.