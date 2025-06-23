{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia says ready to contribute further to stabilization in Mali

The Mali ministers are in Moscow as part of an official visit of the Interim President of the Republic, General Assimi Goita

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and Africa Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop and Minister of Reconciliation, Peace and National Cohesion Ismael Wague have discussed efforts to stabilize the situation in the republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side expressed its continued readiness to further assist the efforts of the Malian leadership to stabilize the situation in the republic, including overcoming urgent socio-economic problems, while unconditionally respecting the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Mali and the inalienable right of Malians to determine their own country's development paths," it said in a statement.

The ministry said that the officials also discussed further progressive development of traditionally friendly Russian-Malian relations with an emphasis on deepening political dialogue and continuing close coordination of actions in the international arena, including in the interests of ensuring peace and security in the Sahara-Sahel region.

The Mali ministers are in Moscow as part of an official visit of the Interim President of the Republic, General Assimi Goita. This is Goita's second visit to Russia. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his counterpart on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit in 2023 and spoke with him by phone seven times.

The Kremlin earlier said that it is planned that Putin and Goita will discuss the implementation of previous agreements, primarily trade and economic deals, and outline further steps to develop cooperation in various fields. Also, several bilateral agreements have been prepared for signing, including on the foundations of relations between Russia and Mali, on the establishment of an intergovernmental commission, and on cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy.

