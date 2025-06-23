US did not warn Russia about strikes on Iran, foreign intelligence chief says

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Washington did not notify Moscow in advance about the forthcoming strikes on Iran, according to Sergey Naryshkin, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

When asked by the Telegram channel Yunashev Live whether the CIA and the United States warned Russia about such strikes, Naryshkin simply responded, "No."

He also declined to comment on whether the SVR was aware of US preparations for the strikes, stating with a laugh, "I will not say anything about that." Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the presidents of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump repeatedly discussed the issue of the conflict between Israel and Iran in their recent conversations, but the American leader did not inform his Russian counterpart about his intentions to attack Iran. "There was no detailed information," Peskov pointed out.

The escalation began on June 13, when Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes. The cycle of mutual attacks has persisted, with both sides reporting casualties and damage to several facilities.

Nine days into the conflict, on June 22, the United States joined the escalation, with American bombers targeting three Iranian nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.