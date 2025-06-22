Right to self-defense with no consideration of UN Charter leads to chaos — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The use of the right to self-defense without consideration of the UN Charter leads to complete chaos, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said commenting on Israel’s attacks on Iran.

"If every country interprets the right to self-defense set by the UN Charter as ‘I decide for myself when to use this right, and I don’t want to look back at the Charter’ there will obviously be no world order, but complete chaos," he told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Israel carried out daily strikes on Iran starting June 13. The destruction of the republic's missile and nuclear programs were mentioned as the target of Israel's operation.