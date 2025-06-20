Senior Russian diplomat calls for containing Israel-Iran conflict

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The Israel-Iran conflict needs to be contained, said Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as deputy foreign minister.

"The situation is not just explosive; it has already exploded. And now, the explosion continues. We need to localize the conflict and try to do everything to calm the situation down," the senior diplomat stated at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) session titled "Russia and the Arab World: New Decision-Making Centers in the Global Arena."

According to him, the conflict has already gone hybrid. "I think this is also a hybrid war. It not only involves military operations but also has an important media and propaganda aspect," Bogdanov added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran continued exchanging strikes in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and acknowledged damage to a number of facilities. The two countries remain locked in mutual strikes.

