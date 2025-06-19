ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. A Russian delegation will be ready to arrive in Istanbul to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22, with the exact dates for the new round to be determined soon, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

She also noted that attempts to justify Israel’s unprovoked aggression against Iran amount to "blatant cynicism."

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman.

Third round of talks with Ukraine

The timing of the third round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations "will be set in the near future." The Russian delegation is ready to arrive in Istanbul "after June 22."

Iran-Israel conflict

The safety of passengers on Russian airliners in the air was put at risk due to Israel’s attack on Iran. Among them was a Siberia Airlines airliner, which was flying from Novosibirsk to Dubai and was forced to change its route and request an emergency landing at Ashgabat International Airport on June 13.

US involvement in the conflict would be "an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences."

Attempts to justify Israel’s unprovoked aggression against Iran are "blatant cynicism."

Before the conflict erupted, anti-Iranian hysteria was deliberately cultivated within the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with Western leaders "effectively inciting Israel to aggression."

Russia is actively engaged in political and diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. The current priority is "to halt the escalation of violence, achieve a ceasefire, and restore peace. These steps are crucial for creating the necessary conditions to bring the situation back to the negotiating table."

Moscow is "particularly concerned about the security of the Bushehr nuclear plant, a facility where Russian specialists work."

Prisoner exchange with Ukraine

Russia has "almost completed the implementation of the humanitarian package of agreements reached during the second round of direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul."

The Russian Defense Ministry "has confirmed its readiness to hand over another 2,239 bodies to the Ukrainian side."

The exchange of severely ill and wounded servicemen, as well as young soldiers under the age of 25, between Russia and Ukraine is ongoing: "I will remind you, all these are Russia’s initiatives. The process is unfolding in several stages, and at least 1,000 people are expected to return home from each side."

Ukrainian children

Zelensky’s claim that Russia wants to exchange children for soldiers is "a blatant, cynical, and horrifying lie."

The discrepancy between Kiev’s initial number of missing Ukrainian children and the final count is aimed at "undermining the Istanbul talks and the mediation efforts of countries facilitating it": "What he should do instead is explain why, in just a few months, the number suddenly changed from 20,000 children to 339."

Ukraine’s support for terrorists in Africa

Facing defeat in the conflict, Ukraine has decided to "open a second front in Africa by fueling terrorist activity" in Russia-aligned countries on the continent.

Kiev’s ties to African terrorists were previously confirmed: "The accuracy of these claims was verified by the governments of Mali and Niger, which ultimately decided to immediately sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine in August 2024. Shortly afterward, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso appealed to the UN Security Council, demanding action over the Kiev regime’s support for terrorism in Africa.".