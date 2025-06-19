Readiness to move forward essential for Russia, US — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The restored channels of dialogue between Russia and the United States are already functioning, and it is now crucial for Moscow and Washington to stay ready to move forward step by step, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Conversations between the two presidents are the top of an iceberg. And as a follow-up, there is communication between the [US] Department of State and the Russian Foreign Ministry as well as between presidential aides, special envoys, and other agencies," the Russian presidential spokesman noted in an interview with RBC.

"Big work is currently being carried out, and the channels of dialogue which have been restored are working already. Is it possible to achieve the desired result at once? No, it is not. Staying ready for a step-by-step progress is essential," he said.

Commenting on the resumption of dialogue between the US Department of State and the Russian Foreign Ministry, Peskov noted that multiple irritants remain on the agenda. "The [Russian] Foreign Ministry has been struggling to restore dialogue [with the Department of State]. The Americans, for one, have asked to postpone another round of talks. That was supposed to be held in Moscow, but they proposed delaying it. Okay," he recounted, as he supposed that the United States needs a pause "to win time." "Clearly, the Americans, for obvious reasons, are more heavily engaged in issues around the Iran-Israel conflict, given the unconditional support they provide to Israel in this story," he surmised.